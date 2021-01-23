CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. residents with new virus strain | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Clayton scores 20 to carry Coppin St. over Norfolk St. 81-71

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 3:54 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — DeJuan Clayton had 20 points, including making 10 of 10 at the free-throw line, as Coppin State beat Norfolk State 81-71 on Saturday.

Clayton added seven rebounds and six assists. Kenan Sarvan had 14 points and nine rebounds for Coppin State (5-9, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Anthony Tarke added 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Kyle Cardaci and Koby Thomas had 11 points each.

Joe Bryant Jr. scored a season-high 21 points for the Spartans (8-5, 3-2), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Devante Carter added 11 points. Jalen Hawkins had 10 points, as did Kyonze Chavis.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

