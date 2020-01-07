Beltway Basketball Beat: 2020 vision for Maryland, Georgetown

In the first installment of the weekly Beltway Basketball Beat, Dave Preston looks at how Maryland and Georgetown are adjusting after unanticipated defections.

Hindsight is 20/20, unless you’re former Redskins head coach Steve Spurrier (the ol’ ball coach said it was “50-50,” only adding to his legend while here). As 2020 begins, there’s plenty of hindsight, foresight, long and short sight regarding the local college basketball teams.

I don’t think anybody expected Maryland’s high-profile recruits, the Mitchell twins, would be gone by New Year’s Eve. I’ll hazard a guess few would have thought Georgetown would win six straight after losing James Akinjo and three other players.

Just like nobody saw Stephen F. Austin over Duke or Evansville over Kentucky.

Ballot Battles

This is the second winter I’ve voted in The Associated Press Top 25 Poll. For the most part, fans are cool, even though the website leaves me open for emails from San Diego State fans for not having the unbeaten Aztecs ranked higher.

Each week there are questions as one puts together the Top 25, and this week’s deal was how the bottom third (my 16th — 25th ranked teams) didn’t lose. It’s tough to break a new team in, although I did so with VCU. The Rams have been in and out of my Top 25 all season.

Roster Rotations

Georgetown (10-5) may have wrapped up nonconference play with six consecutive wins, but the Hoyas are 0-2 to start Big East play not because of the December defections, but Mac McClung’s eye injury suffered against American Dec. 28.

The sophomore missed the loss at Providence and shot 7-20 from the field in the defeat at Seton Hall. On the bright side, three of the Hoyas’ next four games are at home.

No. 12 Maryland (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) plays four of its next six games on the road, and the Terps are still getting adjusted to the absence of twin towers Makhi and Makhel Mitchell. Even though the duo averaged just a combined 16 minutes per game, their absence means more time in the pivot for sophomore Jalen Smith.

At least until seven-footer Chol Marial gets in gear.

Wow of the Week

VCU (12-3, 2-0 Atlantic 10) played solid basketball in the preconference slate, losing games to schools (Purdue, Tennessee, Wichita State) having all been ranked at some time this season. The Rams made a major statement in the first week of A-10 play, with the exclamation point a 72-59 win at George Mason (11-3, 0-1) where they held the Patriots scoreless for the game’s first 4:20.

Marcus Santos-Silva scored a career-high 26 points for the Rams, while Mason received a wake-up call as to what play will be like in a league where five other schools won at least 10 nonconference games.

Player Spotlight

American University’s Sa’eed Nelson was the preseason pick for Patriot League Player of the Year and the senior has not disappointed, averaging 16 points with 5 assists per game for the Eagles.

Nelson’s 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists helped AU pull past Boston University 67-63 for their first conference win of the winter. He’ll need the supporting cast to step up this week with games at Army and Lehigh.

Starting Five (games involving local schools to keep an eye on this week)

No. 12 Maryland (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) vs. No. 11 Ohio State (11-3, 1-2), Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Both teams have been in the Top 5 at times this season; each has suffered tough losses as well. The Terps held Buckeyes big man Kaleb Wesson to 3-12 FG last winter, but that was with Bruno Fernando on his back.

This year, Jalen Smith draws that assignment.

Georgetown (10-5, 0-2 Big East) vs. St. John’s (11-4, 0-2), Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

We can’t even play this up as the coaching matchup of legends Patrick Ewing and Chris Mullin anymore. Mike Anderson has guided the Red Storm to wins over Arizona and West Virginia, but they’ve dropped their two league games by a combined 10 points. Neither school can afford to start 0-3 in the conference if they want to keep the dream of playing in March alive.

Towson (7-9, 1-3 CAA) vs. Drexel (9-7, 2-1), Thursday, 6 p.m.

The Tigers have looked good in spots (a victory over Tulane) and less than ideal on other nights (45 points in a loss to Northeastern). Do they have a chance to make their way back up the league standings? Senior Brian Fobbs is averaging 14 points in two games since being held to a combined 15 the previous two.

George Mason (11-3, 0-1 Atlantic 10) at La Salle (10-4, 1-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

The Patriots go on the road for the first time in league play. The Explorers have already matched last season’s win total.

Virginia Tech (10-4, 1-2 ACC) vs. NC State (10-4, 1-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.

The Hokies and first-year head coach Mike Young are enjoying a stellar freshman season from Landers Nolley II, but the 6-foot-7 guard could use some help, as he scored 18 of the team’s 39 points in their loss at Virginia. The Wolfpack know exactly what it’s like being the “other” state school in the conference.

