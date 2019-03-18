202
Maryland women heading to NCAA Tournament as 3-seed

By Noah Frank | @NoahFrankWTOP March 18, 2019 5:50 pm 03/18/2019 05:50pm
The Maryland bench celebrates in the second half of an NCAA college basketball semifinal game against Michigan at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 9, 2019. Maryland defeated Michigan 73-72. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

For the ninth year in a row and the 15th time in the last 16 years, the Maryland Terrapins are headed to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. The Terps will be the 3-seed in the Albany Region, which includes Louisville as the top seed as well as perennial power UConn as the 2-seed.

Maryland’s opening opponent is 14-seed Radford at 11 a.m. Saturday in College Park. If they advance, they’ll take on the winner of UCLA and Tennessee, also at Xfinity Center.

The Terps have advanced to the second round each of the last eight years, making five Sweet Sixteen appearances, three Elite Eights and two Finals Fours during that stretch.

Maryland women's basketball NCAA Basketball Other Sports News women's ncaa tournament
