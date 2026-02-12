Morehead State beats Tennessee Tech 73-66

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Jon Carroll had 22 points and 10 rebounds to help Morehead State defeat Tennessee Tech 73-66…

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Jon Carroll had 22 points and 10 rebounds to help Morehead State defeat Tennessee Tech 73-66 on Thursday night.

George Marshall scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (14-12, 10-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Anouar Mellouk had 12 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line.

Malik Ferguson led the way for the Golden Eagles (10-16, 5-10) with 15 points. Ja’Quavian Florence added 11 points and four assists for Tennessee Tech. Dani Pounds also had 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

