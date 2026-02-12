Davis’ 23 help Hofstra beat Charleston (SC) 66-62

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Cruz Davis had 23 points in Hofstra’s 66-62 win against Charleston (SC) on Thursday. Davis also…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Cruz Davis had 23 points in Hofstra’s 66-62 win against Charleston (SC) on Thursday.

Davis also hauled in six rebounds for the Pride (17-9, 8-5 Coastal Athletic Association). German Plotnikov scored 20 points and added five rebounds and three blocks. James Patterson finished with nine points.

Chris Davis Jr. led the way for the Cougars (16-10, 9-4) with 14 points. Colby Duggan added 14 points, and Chadlyn Traylor finished with 11 points.

Cruz Davis scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Hofstra to a four-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.