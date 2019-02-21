202
Home » NCAA Basketball » Local Bracketology: Where teams…

Local Bracketology: Where teams stand 4 weeks from March Madness

By Noah Frank | @NoahFrankWTOP February 21, 2019 1:19 am 02/21/2019 01:19am
Share

There is no shortage of experts using modeling to try to predict the NCAA Tournament field every March. But with the powers that be ditching RPI for a new measuring tool, we’ve tinkered with our own model to try to predict where all our local teams sit exactly four weeks before the first full day of action begins.

Remember, this isn’t a prediction of where they will finish at season’s end — it’s where they are right now, with the final stretch of league play and the conference tournaments still to come.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
bracketology college basketball Local News march madness NCAA Basketball noah frank Other Sports News Sports Washington, DC Sports
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
Celebrity deaths
Today in History: Feb. 27
Celebrity birthdays Feb. 24 - March 2
February snow
2019 local deaths of note
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
National Cathedral lights
61st annual Grammy Awards
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Super Bowl victory parade
Northam under fire over photo
Fun things to do in February
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
Lunar eclipse
Women's March
Indigenous Peoples March and the March for Life
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
First winter storm of 2019
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018