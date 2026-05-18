Mitchell scores 26 and the Cavaliers rout the Pistons 125-94 in Game 7 to reach the East finals

The fourth-seeded Cavaliers ousted the East's top seed and will face the third-seeded New York Knicks. Game 1 of that series tips off Tuesday in New York.

Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert (8) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) with Pistons center Jalen Duren, right, helping on the play during the first half in Game 7 of a second-round NBA playoffs basketball series Sunday, May 17, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert (8) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) with Pistons center Jalen Duren, right, helping on the play during the first half in Game 7 of a second-round NBA playoffs basketball series Sunday, May 17, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, Jarrett Allen and Sam Merrill each added 23 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 125-94 on Sunday night in Game 7 to advance to the Eastern Conference finals.

The fourth-seeded Cavaliers ousted the East’s top seed and will face the third-seeded New York Knicks. Game 1 of that series tips off Tuesday in New York.

Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who advanced to the conference finals for the first time since 2018 and the ninth time in team history. It’s their deepest run since LeBron James’ final season with the franchise.

“We didn’t just come here just to win a goal,” Mitchell said about making the conference finals for the first time in his career.

“Even last year. when we lost to Indiana, we had our goals set on getting to the (NBA) Finals. We’re just one step closer. It’s been almost a decade of running into the same issue. … As a team, we can breathe a little bit, but the same token, we can only breathe for about 12 hours, and then get right back to it.”

Daniss Jenkins scored 17 points, and Cade Cunningham and Duncan Robinson each finished with 13 for the Pistons, who fell one win shy of their first conference finals appearance since 2008 after forcing the deciding game with a Game 6 victory Friday night.

“That game sucked,” said Cunningham, who was held 16 points under his playoff average. “Being back home, wanted to get this win in front of our fans. It reminded me of last year, losing on home court. It’s not a great feeling.”

The Cavs dictated the pace from the opening tip and never allowed the Pistons to gain traction, then blew open a convincing Game 7 performance when Mitchell scored 15 in the third quarter.

Detroit was outscored in the paint 58-34 and made only 35.3% of its field goal attempts, compared to Cleveland’s 50.6%

“When we play with force, it’s really a key. Like, force on both ends with our talent, we’re really hard to beat,” Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson said. “The question we got to answer, we talked about it a lot, is we can’t have force letdowns like Game 6, where we were not the forceful team. But tonight we were, that was a whole difference, our force on both ends.”

Cleveland capitalized on cold shooting by the Pistons in the opening quarter, turning missed shots into transition baskets while building an early advantage. The Cavs led 31-22 going to the second, and after Detroit had the first two baskets, Cleveland quickly seized control with a 24-9 run. The Pistons’ offensive struggles only deepened and the Cavs continued to shoot efficiently as they built a commanding 64-47 lead into halftime.

The Cavs kept rolling in the second half and led by as much as 35 points. The closest the Pistons were able to get in the half was within 17 in the third quarter.

“We knew that start was monumental, the start that they knew that we were here, and that we were going to give them some problems,” Atkinson said. “The beginning of the game, that was key, and then coming out of halftime was the same message: ‘We got to win this first five minutes to put them on their on their heels.’”

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