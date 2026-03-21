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NBA fines Magic guard Jalen Suggs $25,000 for throwing mouthpiece

The Associated Press

March 21, 2026, 4:22 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece in the direction of the stands, the NBA announced Saturday.

The incident occurred with 5:35 remaining in the first quarter of the Magic’s 130-111 loss to the Hornets on Thursday in Charlotte.

Suggs tossed his mouthpiece off the court after he was bumped by LaMelo Ball and received a technical foul.

He finished the game with ‌nine ⁠points on 4-of-12 shooting in 22 minutes.

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