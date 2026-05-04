NBA tipoff: Round 2 of the playoffs starts Monday with 76ers-Knicks, Timberwolves-Spurs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Victor Wembanyama. LeBron James. Anthony Edwards. Cade Cunningham. Jalen Brunson. Donovan Mitchell. Joel Embiid. Welcome to Round 2…

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Victor Wembanyama. LeBron James. Anthony Edwards. Cade Cunningham. Jalen Brunson. Donovan Mitchell. Joel Embiid.

Welcome to Round 2 of the NBA playoffs — which isn’t lacking for star power.

Perennial All-Stars, Olympic gold medalists, past, present and likely future MVPs, they’re all in the conference semifinal round that starts Monday with two games: Philadelphia at New York and Minnesota at San Antonio.

The other pair of Game 1s will be played on Tuesday: Cleveland at Detroit, and the Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City.

Monday’s schedule

— Game 1, Philadelphia at New York, 8 p.m. EDT (NBC/Peacock)

Odds: New York by 7.5 points.

It’s the fifth time (including the Syracuse era for the 76ers) that the teams have met in a conference semifinal series. Philadelphia won each of the previous four, going a combined 14-2 in those games.

— Game 1, Minnesota at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m. EDT (Peacock/NBCSN)

Odds: San Antonio by 12.5.

The Spurs beat the Timberwolves 3-1 in the first round of the 1999 and 2001 playoffs. The teams haven’t had a playoff series since, until now.

Tuesday’s schedule

— Game 1, Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m. EDT (Peacock/NBCSN)

Odds: Detroit by 3.5.

Both teams are coming off seven-game grinds in Round 1, and will have to refocus quickly. At least it won’t be a long trip for the Cavaliers; by air, their flight to Detroit is just 96 miles.

— Game 1, LA Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m. EDT (NBC/Peacock)

Odds: Oklahoma City by 15.5.

A team with LeBron James, as a 15.5-point underdog, in a playoff game? The only thing that has come close to that in the last 15 years is when James and Cleveland were 12.5-point underdogs to Golden State in an NBA Finals game in 2018.

Sunday recap

— Pistons 116, Magic 94 to win series 4-3. Orlando fired Jamahl Mosley.

— Cavaliers 114, Raptors 102 to win series 4-3. A tough end for Toronto,

Awards watch

A breakdown of this season’s NBA awards:

— Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year: DeAndre Jordan, New Orleans.

— Hustle Award: Moussa Diabaté, Charlotte.

— Defensive Player of the Year: Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio.

— Clutch Player of the Year: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City.

— Sixth Man of the Year: Keldon Johnson, San Antonio.

— Sportsmanship Award: Derrick White, Boston.

— Most Improved Player: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Atlanta.

— Rookie of the Year: Cooper Flagg, Dallas.

— Executive of the Year: Brad Stevens, Boston.

Among the announcements still to come:

— Most Valuable Player: Gilgeous-Alexander, Wembanyama or Denver’s Nikola Jokic.

— Coach of the Year: Detroit’s J.B. Bickerstaff, San Antonio’s Mitch Johnson or Boston’s Joe Mazzulla.

Betting odds

Defending champion Oklahoma City (-140) is favored to win the NBA title, according to oddsmakers.

The Thunder were followed by San Antonio (+350), New York (+900), Detroit (+1700), Cleveland (+2000) and the Los Angeles Lakers (+2500). Philadelphia (+3500) is next, followed by Minnesota (+10000).

Some neighborly rivalries await

Expect plenty of fans of visiting teams in the stands around the NBA during Round 2, especially in the Eastern Conference.

By car, it’s only 100 miles between the arenas in Philadelphia and New York and only 168 miles between the arenas in Detroit and Cleveland. That means it’ll be relatively easy for fans who want to hit the road to do some cheering.

The West series, they’re not exactly drive-able. It’s 1,248 miles between arenas in San Antonio and Minneapolis, and 1,330 miles between the ones in Los Angeles and Oklahoma City — but Lakers fans are everywhere, so it surely won’t be all Thunder fans in OKC.

Key dates

— Monday and Tuesday: Conference semifinals begin.

— May 10: NBA draft lottery.

— May 10-17: NBA draft combine.

— May 17 or 19: Eastern Conference finals begin on ESPN and ABC.

— May 18 or 20: Western Conference finals begin on NBC and Peacock.

— June 3: Game 1, NBA Finals on ABC. (Other finals dates: June 5, June 8, June 10, June 13, June 16 and June 19).

— June 23: Round 1, NBA draft

— June 24: Round 2, NBA draft

Quote of the day

“It’s frustrating, being in the same spot three years in a row and getting the same result.” — Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, after the Magic were ousted in Round 1 for the third consecutive season.

Stats of the day

— It took 48 games to complete Round 1 of the playoffs, third-most in league history. The first round in 2014 lasted for 50 games and the opening round in 2003 lasted for 49 games.

— The league has had seven different champions in the last seven seasons, and of those franchises, only two are in Round 2 this year — the Lakers and Thunder, who will meet in a West semifinal.

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