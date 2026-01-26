Sports betting roundup: Seahawks favored to beat the Patriots in Super Bowl 60

All that’s left this season is the Super Bowl. The conference championship games in the NFL saw the Patriots beat…

All that’s left this season is the Super Bowl.

The conference championship games in the NFL saw the Patriots beat the Broncos 13-10 in Denver and the Seahawks beat the Rams 31-27 at home.

As of Monday, Seattle is a five-point favorite over New England for Super Bowl 60 in Santa Clara.

Here’s a look at how things played out from a sports betting perspective:

Trends of the Week

After opening as four-point favorites, the Patriots closed as 3.5-point favorites in Denver. The Broncos had Jarrett Stidham at quarterback with Bo Nix out with an ankle injury. New England did not cover the spread, winning by three points. The Patriots took in 65% of the bets and 62% of the money.

In the over-under, the total closed at 43 points and easily went under. Bettors favored the over, with 69% of the money coming in on more than 43 points to be scored.

The Seahawks opened and closed as 2.5-point favorites against the Rams and covered the spread. Seattle took in 63% of the bets and 41% of the money.

The over-under closed at 45.5 and easily went over. Bettors preferred the over, with 67% of the bets.

Upset of the Week

The most bet prop in the Seattle-Los Angeles game was for Sam Darnold to throw an interception (-155). Despite throwing six interceptions in two games against the Rams during the regular season, he did not throw one in the NFC championship.

Coming Up

In the NBA, the Thunder lead the way to repeat as champions at +125.

The other top teams are the Nuggets (+600), Spurs (+1100), Celtics (+1400) and the Pistons and Knicks (both +1600).

