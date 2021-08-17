CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Md. senators push for mask mandates | Dermatology patients may need 3 COVID-19 shots | TSA extends mask rule | DC-region case numbers
Gray, Ogunbowale lead Dallas past Chicago 80-76

The Associated Press

August 17, 2021, 10:10 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Allisha Gray had 20 points and Arike Ogunbowale scored 10 of her 15 points in the second half to help the Dallas Wings beat the Chicago Sky 80-76 on Tuesday night.

Ogunbowale beat the shot clock with a long 3-pointer to give Dallas a 75-68 lead with 2:20 remaining. Allie Quigley made her sixth 3-pointer with 52.7 left to pull Chicago within two points, but Moriah Jefferson answered with a basket in the lane and the Wings led by two possessions the rest of the way.

Isabelle Harrison had 15 points and six rebounds and Jefferson had 11 points, five rebounds and eight assists for Dallas (10-13). The Wings outrebounded Chicago 45-32.

Satou Sabally missed her second straight game for Dallas with an injury.

Quigley led Chicago (11-11) with 27 points in 26 minutes. Kahleah Copper added 16 points and Azura Stevens 14.

Copper and Candace Parker each went down with apparent ankle injuries in the third quarter. Copper returned to the court early in the fourth, but Parker remained on the Chicago bench with ice wrapped around her left ankle.

