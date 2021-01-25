CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service requiring masks | Fairfax Co. school plans | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Cleveland takes home win streak into matchup with Los Angeles

The Associated Press

January 25, 2021, 3:05 AM

Los Angeles Lakers (13-4, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (8-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Lakers -10; over/under is 214.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts Los Angeles trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Cavaliers have gone 5-3 at home. Cleveland is third in the NBA with 53 points in the paint led by Andre Drummond averaging 14.9.

The Lakers have gone 9-0 away from home. Los Angeles averages 47.6 rebounds per game and is 3-1 when outrebounded by opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Sexton is averaging 25.5 points and four assists for the Cavaliers. Drummond is averaging 17.2 points and 13.2 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 13.8 points and 3.9 rebounds for the Lakers. Montrezl Harrell is averaging 0.8 assists and 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 102 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points on 48.0% shooting.

Lakers: 8-2, averaging 112.4 points, 47 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.2 points on 45.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Kevin Love: out (calf).

Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (left ankle), Anthony Davis: day to day (right ankle), Kostas Antetokounmpo: out (knee), Jared Dudley: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

