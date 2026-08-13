Blanche seeks to rally a depleted Justice Department workforce in first speech as attorney general

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Todd Blanche sought to rally a depleted Justice Department workforce Thursday in his first speech…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Todd Blanche sought to rally a depleted Justice Department workforce Thursday in his first speech since taking the reins of the beleaguered agency, promising rank-and-file staff that he will lead them with integrity.

Blanche’s speech inside the storied Great Hall at Justice Department headquarters represented an effort to reassure lawyers and law enforcement officials on the heels of a tumultuous confirmation battle that exposed deep concerns about the direction of the agency under Republican President Donald Trump.

Blanche vowed to uphold the rule of law “without fear or favor,” and told staff he would welcome their ideas and encourage disagreement. Without mentioning specific moves that have raised alarms from critics that Blanche is still functioning as Trump’s personal lawyer, the attorney general acknowledged he would “not get every decision right.”

“Everything that I do will not be the right path or the right decision,” said Blanche, who served as Trump’s criminal defense lawyer before entering the department last year as deputy attorney general. “No one does that, but I do promise you this: I promise you that I will work as hard as any of you. I promise that I’ll listen to you. That I will listen to the ideas that you have, or adjustments that we need to make, and if we need to make them, I will make them.”

Blanche is assuming control of the Justice Department at a turbulent time, with mass firings and resignations having hollowed out the workforce and a slew of politically charged investigations drawing concerns that the agency is being used as a weapon to target the president’s perceived foes.

He was confirmed by the Senate early Saturday by the narrowest of margins, opposed by two Republicans who expressed concerns about what they described as the politicization of the Justice Department under Trump.

Blanche told the workforce he is proud of the department’s work under the second Trump administration to tackle violent crime, illegal drug trafficking and violent gangs and cartels.

“It’s easy to focus on the negative or the news story that is critical of something we’re doing or something that we’ve done, or questions something that we’re doing or something that we’ve done,” Blanche said. “But do not forget that we have accomplished a tremendous amount of good, positive work in the past year and a half.”

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