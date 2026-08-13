Poland says it thwarted unprecedented plot by Russia to kill an American citizen in a NATO country

WARSAW (AP) — Poland’s prime minister said Thursday authorities arrested a Russian citizen who was allegedly recruited by Russia’s secret…

WARSAW (AP) — Poland’s prime minister said Thursday authorities arrested a Russian citizen who was allegedly recruited by Russia’s secret services, thwarting his plan to kill a Ukrainian American citizen in Warsaw.

It was the first time that “someone on the order of Russia” sought to attack an American citizen on the territory of another NATO country, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

The American-Ukrainian citizen “was uncomfortable for the Putin regime,” Tusk said in a press conference.

The Russian citizen was taken into custody by Polish authorities on Aug. 7, Polish officials said.

The operation was carried out in cooperation with U.S. services, said Tomasz Siemoniak, Poland’s minister coordinating secret services. He said the targeted victim was a U.S. citizen “of Ukrainian origin”. Officials did not immediately provide more details about the case.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.