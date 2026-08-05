5 killed and suspect dead in incident in Michigan

MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MICH. (AP) — Five people were killed and a suspect is dead Friday in an incident that played…

MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MICH. (AP) — Five people were killed and a suspect is dead Friday in an incident that played out at two homes and a wooded area in Michigan, according to law enforcement.

Michigan State Police were responding to reports of a shooting at a home in Missaukee County, about 169 miles (272 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, when they found three people dead and another wounded, police said in a statement. The person injured was taken to the hospital.

Police said the suspect, Chad Hickman, 39, fled before law enforcement got to the home.

As police searched for him, they found a fourth person dead at another home, according to officials.

Law enforcement found Hickman’s vehicle in a wooded area, which led them to his body and the body of another individual, according to police.

Police originally said they were investigating a shooting but have not released information on how each person died.

“This situation is heartbreaking for the community and challenging for the investigators involved,” Lt. Ashley Miller said in a statement.

Police area investigating the shooting and have asked the public to avoid the area.

The names and ages of the people killed are not being released until their family have been notified, according to police.

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