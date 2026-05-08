May Day rallies and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

May 1-7, 2026 People across Latin America and the Caribbean marked May Day with marches and protests, including demonstrations against…

May 1-7, 2026

People across Latin America and the Caribbean marked May Day with marches and protests, including demonstrations against the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump. In Brazil, Shakira drew 2 million fans to a free concert on Copacabana Beach, while Bolivian teachers protesting for higher wages threw tomatoes at riot police near the government palace in La Paz.

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This gallery was curated by photojournalist Andre Penner based in Sao Paulo.

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