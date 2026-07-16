Search and rescue operation for a sunken pontoon boat near Alcatraz Island, in photos

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Emergency crews responded to a pontoon boat that sank Tuesday afternoon in the waters off San…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Emergency crews responded to a pontoon boat that sank Tuesday afternoon in the waters off San Francisco while carrying mostly family members as part of a memorial service.

Rescuers arriving near Alcatraz Island, once an infamous federal prison and now a tourist destination, found the three-deck pontoon vessel almost fully submerged with the motor still running and leaking fuel. The search operation involved divers, helicopters and water vessels, authorities said.

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