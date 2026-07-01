1 dead and 1 missing after pontoon boat fire near Alcatraz Island off San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Fire Chief Dean Crispen said one person died and another was missing after a…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Fire Chief Dean Crispen said one person died and another was missing after a fire on a pontoon boat off San Francisco.

Crispen said crews that arrived on the scene found a capsized, three-deck pontoon vessel that was carrying 19 people.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A fire broke out on a pontoon boat off the coast of San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon, and one person was missing while 17 other were rescued, authorities said.

Fire Lt. Mariano Elias said he was on his way to the scene and did not know about any injuries except that one person was given CPR. All those rescued from the water were taken to Gashouse Cove Marina, a small craft harbor in San Francisco.

Elias said the vessel, described as a “ponton pleasure boat,” was about 600 yards (about 550 meters) from Alcatraz Island when the fire started.

The call about the blaze came in just after 3:30 p.m., he said.

Video images from a local Fox station showed a Fire Department boat deployed to rescue people who had been on the vessel, which was largely submerged with objects floating nearby.

Live video from the scene showed a man and a woman wrapped in blankets and sitting near an ambulance.

The Coast Guard and Oakland police also helped rescue people, Elias said.

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