Driver rescinds guilty plea in wrong-way crash into LA sheriff’s recruits

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A driver has rescinded his guilty plea on charges related to a wrong-way crash that led…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A driver has rescinded his guilty plea on charges related to a wrong-way crash that led to the death of a Los Angeles sheriff’s recruit and injured other recruits who were out on a run, his lawyer said Saturday.

Nicholas Gutierrez of Diamond Bar, withdrew his plea after more than a dozen crash victims spoke in court Friday and the judge decided to sentence him to a year in jail, lawyer Alexandra Kazarian said.

“Based on the fact that he has been diagnosed with a seizure disorder, we have withdrawn the plea and will go to trial,” Kazarian said.

In a deal with prosecutors, Gutierrez had agreed to receive an eight-year suspended prison sentence and be placed on probation for five years for pleading guilty to one count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and nine counts of reckless driving causing injuries.

A message seeking comment was sent to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

Authorities have said Gutierrez was driving an SUV that veered onto the wrong side of the road in suburban Whittier in 2022, striking 25 recruits who were out on a morning run. They were part of a large group that was running in formation.

Authorities said the investigation found Gutierrez appeared to have fallen asleep while driving. Ten recruits were seriously injured including Alejandro Martinez, who died from his injuries eight months later.

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