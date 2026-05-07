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Demonstrators rally in Tennessee and Alabama against redistricting efforts, in photos

The Associated Press

May 7, 2026, 11:49 PM

Republicans across several Southern states moved forward with redistricting efforts ahead of the midterm elections, despite protests and fierce opposition from Democrats and civil rights advocates. Lawmakers in Tennessee, Alabama and South Carolina debated plans that could reshape majority-Black congressional districts following a recent United States Supreme Court ruling on congressional redistricting.

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This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

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