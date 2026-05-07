Demonstrators rally in Tennessee and Alabama against redistricting efforts, in photos

Republicans across several Southern states moved forward with redistricting efforts ahead of the midterm elections, despite protests and fierce opposition…

Republicans across several Southern states moved forward with redistricting efforts ahead of the midterm elections, despite protests and fierce opposition from Democrats and civil rights advocates. Lawmakers in Tennessee, Alabama and South Carolina debated plans that could reshape majority-Black congressional districts following a recent United States Supreme Court ruling on congressional redistricting.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.