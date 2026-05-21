Afghan women’s refugee team returning to international cricket after Taliban exclusion

Afghanistan’s displaced female cricketers will tour England next month, a landmark moment on a five-year journey to rebuild their careers…

Afghanistan’s displaced female cricketers will tour England next month, a landmark moment on a five-year journey to rebuild their careers and remain part of the game following their exclusion from sports after the Taliban’s return to power.

The Afghanistan Refugee team will contain players who had been contracted to the Afghanistan Cricket Board and left the country after being “systematically excluded from sport and public life” by the Taliban, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Thursday in announcing the tour.

It will begin on June 22 and include Twenty20 matches as well as opportunities to train and also attend the Women’s T20 World Cup final at Lord’s on July 5.

The ECB said the tour “carries significant cultural and sporting importance.”

“This tour represents not only an opportunity for them to compete as a team,” the English governing body said, “but a moment for cricket in this country to stand for inclusion and the protection of women’s participation in sport.”

Most of the Afghan players resettled in Australia, where they continued playing in domestic competitions but without access to international cricket, despite International Cricket Council regulations requiring all test-playing members to support men’s and women’s national teams.

The women have repeatedly asked the ICC to reform as a refugee team.

Their reintegration to cricket has been supported by a consultancy firm — “It’s Game On” — co-founded by former Australia international Mel Jones.

“These players have shown extraordinary courage and commitment to the game, despite everything that has been taken from them,” Jones said in the ECB statement.

“They deserve more opportunities like this; they deserve to be recognized as part of the global cricket community.”

Jones called for more plans for “sustained and meaningful action beyond this year.”

Clare Connor, the ECB deputy chief executive, said cricket had “a responsibility to stand for inclusion and opportunity.”

“We are proud to be hosting this tour,” Connor said, “and supporting the players in deepening their connection to the game.”

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.