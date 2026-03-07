Photos show dignified transfer for 6 US soldiers killed in the war in the Middle East

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — President Donald Trump attended the dignified transfer of six U.S. soldiers killed in…

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — President Donald Trump attended the dignified transfer of six U.S. soldiers killed in a drone strike on a command center in Kuwait. The president joined grieving families at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware as the flag-draped transfer cases carrying the service members’ remains return to the United States.

