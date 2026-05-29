Car crashes into a passenger terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, driver arrested

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — A car crashed into a passenger terminal Friday at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, and the driver was…

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — A car crashed into a passenger terminal Friday at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, and the driver was immediately arrested.

Images posted online by WDIV-TV showed a SUV inside the terminal and a man in handcuffs outside a police car. It’s unclear how the vehicle got around concrete barriers along the curb.

“No serious injuries have been reported,” the airport said on X.

Phone and email messages seeking more information from the airport were not immediately returned.

In January, a man drove his car into the airport’s McNamara Terminal. The driver emerged from the vehicle yelling incoherently and was arrested.

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