US women’s hockey team declines State of the Union invitation

The U.S. women's ice hockey team said Monday they will not be attending President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday, citing scheduling conflicts.

In a statement to CBS News, a USA hockey spokesperson said the team — which defeated Canada in a stunning overtime at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games to take home their third Olympic gold medal — is “sincerely grateful for the invitation” and “deeply appreciates the recognition of their extraordinary achievement.”

“Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate,” the statement said. “They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.”

Team USA sings the national anthem after the women’s ice hockey gold medal game against Canada at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 19, 2026.EyesWideOpen / Getty Images

Mr. Trump also invited the men’s team to the State of the Union set to take place on Tuesday after their gold medal victory against Canada. Auston Matthews confirmed the president spoke with the team in a video call as they gathered in the locker room after the game on Sunday.

It’s unclear if the men’s team will attend the State of the Union. When asked by a reporter at Miami International Airport on Monday whether he’ll be in attendance, Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers said “I don’t know what our plan is yet,” though he said he’s off to D.C. on Tuesday.

CBS News has reached out to the team for comment.

The U.S. men are in South Florida on Monday. They’re expected to continue their celebration at E11EVEN Miami, a popular nightclub.

