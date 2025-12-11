The Latest: Senate rejects legislation to extend Affordable Care Act tax credits

The Senate on Thursday rejected two partisan health bills on expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies, essentially guaranteeing that millions of…

The Senate on Thursday rejected two partisan health bills on expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies, essentially guaranteeing that millions of Americans will see a steep rise in costs at the beginning of the year.

The failed Democratic bill would have extended the COVID-era subsidies for three years, while the GOP alternative would have replaced the subsidies with new health savings accounts.

The subsidies run dry in three weeks, at which point some Affordable Care Act enrollees see their premium costs more than double.

Meanwhile, at a Senate committee hearing on President Donald Trump’s use of the National Guard in American cities, Republicans defended the deployments as necessary to fight lawlessness and Democrats called it an extraordinary abuse of military power that violates states’ rights.

The Latest:

Trump issues symbolic pardon of Tina Peters

Trump issued a symbolic pardon of Tina Peters, but it won’t free the former Colorado elections administrator who was convicted of orchestrating a data breach scheme driven by false claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump’s pardon power applies only to federal courts. Peters, the former Mesa County clerk, was convicted last year in state court and sentenced to nine years in prison.

A federal magistrate judge on Monday rejected Peters’ bid to be released from prison while she appeals her state conviction. The Trump administration has tried to have Peters moved from state to federal prison.

Trump announced his action on Truth Social, repeating his false claims of election fraud.

Trump laments Indiana Senate’s decision on redistricting, says ‘it would have been nice’

Reacting to the Indiana Senate’s decision not to redistrict, Trump says “it would have been nice” but claimed he “wasn’t working on it very hard.”

In fact, Trump had personally pitched Republican state senators on the plan and posted on social media urging the lawmakers to support it. He threatened primary challengers against any who defied him.

Trump said in the Oval Office on Thursday that he would support anyone who wanted to challenge the state Senate president for his seat next year.

A loss for Trump

The redistricting block in Indiana was a defeat for Trump, whose administration had aggressively lobbied, and in Trump’s case politically threatened, members of the Republican state Senate majority who were opposed to his plan or on the fence.

“The administration made a full-court press,” said Republican Sen. Andy Zay, who was on the phone with White House aides sometimes multiple times per week, despite his commitment as a “yes” vote.

While Trump’s name came up little during the debate Thursday, there were subtle jabs to the tactics Trump employed.

Republican Sens. Greg Goode and Spencer Deery decried pressure from the outside.

“The federal government should not dictate by threat or other means what should happen in our states,” Deery said.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia released from immigration detention, his attorney’s office says

Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s attorney confirmed he was released from an immigration detention center in Pennsylvania just before 5 p.m. following an order from a federal judge issued Thursday.

Attorney Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg told The Associated Press that Abrego Garcia plans to return to Maryland, where he has an American wife and child and where he has lived for years after originally immigrating to the U.S. illegally as a teenager.

Sandoval-Moshenberg said he’s not sure what comes next, but he’s prepared to defend his client against further deportation efforts.

▶ Read more about Abrego Garcia’s release

White House plows forward on Halligan nomination

The White House is moving forward with the formal confirmation process for Lindsey Halligan, Trump’s handpicked acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

She has returned her nominee questionnaire to the Senate Judiciary Committee, which vets all U.S. attorney picks. The paperwork is a standard step for all nominees before the committee.

“She’s the President’s nominee,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday. “It is our hope that she is confirmed and submitting her questionnaire is part of that process.”

Halligan faces significant procedural obstacles, however. Traditionally, the committee does not advance U.S. attorney nominees if they don’t have the support of their home-state senators, and Halligan is all but certain to be blocked by Virginia’s two Democrats, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.

Judge rules Trump administration must restore FEMA mitigation grants

A federal judge in Massachusetts ruled Thursday in favor of 20 states that sued the Trump administration to stop cancellation of billions of dollars in FEMA disaster mitigation grants.

The Trump administration in April stopped $3.6 billion in awarded grant payments under the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program, which helped communities with pre-disaster projects to harden infrastructure and improve resilience against the increasing threats of climate change.

Congress created the BRIC program during the first Trump administration, but Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told a House committee Thursday morning that the program was “weaponized to fund the Green New Deal and climate change.”

The ruling orders FEMA to restore the canceled funding.

Indiana Republicans block Trump’s redistricting push in a rare break with the president

Indiana Republican state senators voted against a redrawn congressional map Thursday that would have favored their party in the 2026 elections, a resounding rejection of a plan pushed by Trump to help his party win all nine of the state’s congressional districts.

Twenty-one senators from the Republican supermajority and all 10 of the chamber’s Democrats voted down the redistricting proposal, which would have split the city of Indianapolis into four districts and potentially eliminated the districts of the state’s two Democratic congressional representatives.

The state senators faced months of pressure from the White House. Indiana’s House, which also has a Republican supermajority, passed the map last week.

One of Louisiana’s top Republican officials raises concerns about federal immigration crackdown

On Thursday, Republican Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser criticized the ongoing federal immigration enforcement operation around New Orleans.

Nungesser told the Associated Press he’s concerned about people with work visas, parents of young children and those in the process of getting their citizenship being detained. Nungesser said although he’s in favor of removing dangerous criminals from the country, he believes there is a better way to ensure that’s the actual outcome.

Nungesser questioned whether immigration agents are trying to reach a quota of 5,000 arrests and “pick up everybody.”

Nungesser’s outspoken criticisms of the operation stray from comments made by other Louisiana Republican officials.

Justice Department again fails to reindict New York attorney general, AP source says

A grand jury declined for a second time to reindict New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday, refusing to resurrect a mortgage fraud prosecution encouraged by the president, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Justice Department asked a grand jury in Alexandria, Virginia, to return an indictment Thursday after a different grand jury in Norfolk refused to do so last week. The person who confirmed the failure to secure an indictment was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

It’s another major blow to the Justice Department after the dismissal of earlier charges against James and another longtime Trump foe, former FBI Director James Comey, in a stunning rebuke of the Trump administration’s efforts to prosecute the president’s political opponents.

House dismisses Trump impeachment effort despite growing support among Democrats

The House of Representatives voted down the impeachment motion brought by Rep. Al Green, a Texas Democrat, by a vote of 237-140, with 47 voting present.

The vote margin presents a marked shift in support to bring charges of impeachment against Trump among House Democrats, who rejected an identical measure by a wide margin in June.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and his deputies said in a statement before the vote that impeachment “requires a comprehensive investigative process” that had not been undertaken by the Republican majority. But they urged their colleagues to vote present on the measure rather than oppose the measure outright.

North Carolina sheriff keeps challenging top lawmaker who got Trump’s backing

President Trump has endorsed North Carolina’s longtime state Senate leader for reelection. But the announcement hasn’t been enough to get a sheriff challenging Phil Berger to abandon a March GOP primary for Berger’s Senate seat.

Trump praised both Berger and Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page on Truth Social late Wednesday but gave his backing to Berger, who’s the most powerful Republican in state government.

“Sam Page is GREAT, he has been a longtime supporter, but I really want him to come work for us in Washington, D.C., rather than further considering a run against Phil,” Trump wrote.

Page said on X that while he appreciates Trump’s kind words, he’ll keep running. Page says he’s “committed to upholding conservative values” and in part ending “liberal policies” Berger has pushed.

Berger’s hands have been on scores of right-leaning policies in state government since 2011. But he’s received some opposition, in part, for backing a potential casino. The bill permitting the casino fizzled.

Berger said he’s very grateful to have Trump’s support “as we pursue more conservative victories.”

White House won’t rule out future seizures of oil tankers

Asked if the seizure of a Venezuelan tanker was a one-off or if the U.S. might take similar actions in the future, Leavitt said she wouldn’t broadcast future military plans.

But she added, “We’re not going to stand by and watch sanctioned vessels sail the seas with black market oil, the proceeds of which will fuel narcoterrorism of rogue and illegitimate regimes around the world.”

The White House has maintained that the tanker seized was carrying oil set to be sold in violation of international sanctions.

Leavitt added that the Trump administration is “executing on the president’s sanctions policies” and defending the sanctions policies of the U.S.

White House says tariffs means children’s dolls might cost ‘a dollar or two more’

Leavitt said the president was trying to defend his tariffs when he said at a rally Tuesday that Americans should buy fewer dolls and pencils for their children.

Trump was saying his tariffs are bringing back factory jobs and products made domestically might cost more, Leavitt said.

“Maybe you’ll pay a dollar or two more, but you will get better quality and you’ll be supporting your fellow Americans by buying American,” Leavitt said. “And that’s what the president was saying.”

The answer reflected some of the challenges that the administration faces on the import taxes imposed by Trump, which most economists say have added to inflationary pressures.

The White House has previously maintained that foreign countries would pay the taxes and that there would be little to no inflation domestically.

White House: Trump ‘extremely frustrated’ with lack of Ukraine peace progress

Leavitt said discussions continue and the U.S. could send a representative to those discussions as soon as this weekend “if there is a real chance of signing a peace agreement.”

But she added that it’s “still up in the air whether real peace can be achieved.”

Trump took office in January suggesting he could solve Russia’s war in Ukraine quickly but has spent months complaining bitterly about a lack of progress. Leavitt said the president is “extremely frustrated with both sides of this war.”

“And he’s sick of meetings just for the sake of meeting,” Leavitt said. “He doesn’t want any more talk. He wants action.”

Trump administration plans to ‘seize’ oil from tanker taken off Venezuelan coast

Leavitt says the U.S. government “does intend to seize the oil” from a tanker that U.S. forces took Wednesday off the coast of Venezuela.

Leavitt said the Justice Department had received a warrant to take the tanker because it’s a sanctioned vessel used to carry “black market” oil.

She said the U.S. has an investigative team on the tanker. The team is interviewing the people aboard the ship and collecting any relevant evidence.

Leavitt said the U.S. government will follow the legal process required to seize the available oil.

White House press secretary says Trump ‘prepared to take action on health care costs’

Karoline Leavitt was asked about the looming expiration of Affordable Care Act subsidies after the Senate’s rejection of legislation that would have extended the tax credits.

The briefing came just after the chamber rejected a Democratic bill to extend the subsidies for three years and a Republican alternative that would have created new health savings accounts.

Also blaming Democrats for the Obama-era health care bill, which she noted was passed “without a single Republican vote,” Leavitt argued that Democrats had “ballooned” the program “with these expensive COVID subsidies that completely distorted the health insurance market.”

Senate rejects legislation to extend Affordable Care Act tax credits

The rejection essentially guarantees that millions of Americans will see a steep rise in costs at the beginning of the year.

Senators rejected a Democratic bill to extend the subsidies for three years and a Republican alternative that would have created new health savings accounts Thursday.

It’s an unceremonious end to a monthslong effort by Democrats to prevent the COVID-19-era subsidies from expiring on Jan. 1.

Ahead of the votes, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer warned Republicans that if they did not vote to extend the tax credits, “there won’t be another chance to act,” before premiums rise for many people.

Republicans have argued that Affordable Care Act plans are too expensive and need to be overhauled.

FEMA Review Council meeting abruptly canceled, AP source says

A presidentially appointed council’s long-awaited public meeting to announce recommended reforms to the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been canceled at the last minute, according to a source familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss the change publicly.

The FEMA Review Council was scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon. Noem, the council’s co-chair, abruptly left a congressional hearing early because she said she needed to go the meeting.

Trump created the FEMA Review Council by executive order in late January, the same day he proposed eliminating FEMA. He has repeatedly said he wants to push more responsibility for disaster recovery to states.

The White House, Department of Homeland Security and FEMA did not respond to questions about the meeting’s cancellation.

— Gabriela Aoun

Democrats accuse Noem of lying

Delia Ramirez, a Democrat from Illinois, accused Noem’s department of waging an “unaccountable, unlawful, unconstitutional” war against communities across the country.

Ramirez showed a number of videos of Noem talking and then repeatedly accused her of lying.

“Secretary Noem, you lie and you lie to the American people,” Ramirez said.

In one video, Noem said the agency focused on people in the country illegally, not American citizens while in another Noem said they were focusing on the “worst of the worst.”

Ramirez disputed those characterizations and said Noem lied with “impunity.”

Senate rejects GOP bill to create health savings accounts

The Senate has rejected a Republican bill to replace expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies with new health savings accounts. The legislation was a Republican alternative to Democratic legislation to extend the subsidies for three years.

Senators are now voting on the Democratic bill and are expected to reject it — meaning that the subsidies are likely to expire.

Noem defends FEMA cuts to mitigation funding

Noem defended the cancellation of billions of dollars in mitigation grants administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, saying the grants had been “weaponized to fund the Green New Deal and for climate change.”

The Trump administration in April canceled $3.6 billion in grants under the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program, created under the first Trump administration to help communities harden infrastructure to mitigate damage from climate disasters.

Noem said FEMA is “deploying resources two times faster on average, than in history,” though a policy that she personally approve DHS expenditures of $100,000 or more has been widely criticized for slowing deployment of FEMA services and dollars.

Noem leaves hearing early to go to FEMA review council

Secretary Noem has left the hearing early.

Noem said she had to go to another meeting of a council that is offering suggestions on how to reform the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

As she walked out, Julie Johnson, a Democrat from Texas who was slated to question the secretary next, joked: “I’m just going to take the position that she was scared of my questions.”

As Noem walked out of the room, protesters trailed her down the hallway yelling “Shame on you!”

Senate National Guard hearing concludes with Democrat pressing for commitments on troop deployments

But Trump administration officials declined to make commitments on what authorities the president may use in the future to send National Guard troops from one state to another.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat, used the closing moments of the hearing to press the officials on whether National Guard troops will be deployed from other states beyond their current authority to protect federal facilities and officials, such as to conduct law enforcement activity.

Federal judges have blocked or limited troop deployments in Oregon, Illinois and California as the Trump administration has attempted to use troops to assist in its mass deportation goals.

Mark Ditlevson, a Trump administration official who oversees homeland defense, only said that any orders would be evaluated to make sure they are “100% legal.”

Putin and Maduro speak by phone amid US pressure

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed solidarity with Maduro and told him “direct communication channels” between the countries “remain permanently open,” a Venezuelan government statement said.

Talking a day after the U.S. military seized an oil tanker off the Venezuela’s coast, Putin told Maduro that “Russia will continue to support Venezuela in its struggle to assert its sovereignty, international law, and peace throughout Latin America, making its diplomatic capabilities available to strengthen cooperation in these essential areas,” the Venezuelan government said.

The Kremlin said both leaders also discussed developing friendly bilateral ties and their commitment to joint projects in trade, economic, energy, financial, cultural, humanitarian, and other areas.

Senate voting on first of two partisan health care bills

The Senate is voting on Republican legislation that would create new health savings accounts as health care subsidies for millions of Americans are set to expire Jan. 1.

The Senate is expected to reject the legislation, along with a second Democratic bill that would extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits.

Republicans say the savings accounts would replace the subsidies by giving money directly to consumers, instead of to insurance companies. Democrats say the GOP plan would lead to higher costs for consumers.

Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer warned that premiums will skyrocket unless Congress passes an extension of the subsidies. “If Republicans don’t climb aboard, there won’t be another chance to act,” Schumer said ahead of the votes.

Democrats question Noem about deportations

House Democratic identified members of the audience they said had family members who had been improperly treated by the immigration system.

Noem said she would review the cases of several called out by Rep. Seth Magaziner of Rhode Island. One, a combat veteran, appeared on a screen via a video call. Magaziner said the Purple Heart recipient had been deported earlier this year.

“You don’t seem to know how to tell the difference between the good guys and the bad guys,” Magaziner said to Noem.

Pentagon attorney: legality of shooting protesters would ‘depend on the circumstances’’

An attorney for the Pentagon declined to offer a clear answer when asked if a president could lawfully order the military to shoot protesters.

During a hearing Thursday on National Guard deployments in U.S. cities, Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, noted that former Defense Secretary Mark Esper alleged that Trump inquired about shooting protesters during the George Floyd demonstrations.

Hirono asked Charles L. Young III, principal deputy general counsel at the defense department, whether a presidential order to shoot protesters would be lawful.

Young said he was unaware of Trump’s comments and responded that the answer “would depend on the circumstances.”

“We have a president who doesn’t think the rule of law applies to him,” Hirono said in response.

Noem calls National Guard shooting suspect a ‘terrorist’

The secretary also levied broad criticism of the program that brought the man to the United States years before he allegedly shot two National Guard members.

Operation Allies Welcome was created by the Biden administration to save Afghan supporters from Taliban retribution after the U.S. military pullout from Afghanistan following 20 years of American intervention and billions of dollars of aid.

Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, was killed in the Washington shooting. Noem said Thursday that U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, has been showing improvement.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who was also shot during the confrontation, has been charged with murder. He pleaded not guilty.

Senators question military leaders on evaluating the lawfulness of orders

The top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, Sen. Jack Reed, questioned Air Force Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, the commander of U.S. troops in North America, on how he evaluates the lawfulness of orders.

Guillot said that he consults with military attorneys, raises any questions with the defense secretary and commanding military officers, and executes the order once he’s confident in its lawfulness.

This has become a pressing question under the Trump administration amid National Guard deployments to U.S. cities and a campaign to strike boats allegedly carrying drugs near Venezuela. The president has targeted Democratic lawmakers who released a video urging military and intelligence officers to refuse illegal orders.

Noem hearing before Homeland Security panel getting underway

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is expected to face fierce questioning from Democrats Thursday as the public face of the Republican administration’s hard-line approach to immigration.

Since Noem last appeared in Congress in May, immigration enforcement operations in U.S. cities have become increasingly contentious, with federal agents and activists frequently clashing over her department’s tactics.

Noem is testifying in front of the House Committee on Homeland Security to discuss “Worldwide Threats to the Homeland,” which in years past have focused on issues such as cybersecurity, terrorism, China and border security. Thursday’s appearance is likely to focus heavily on immigration.

Democrat says most Americans don’t want Guard members in cities

Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois said Trump’s deployment of the National Guard into American cities is “deeply unpopular.”

“Most Americans don’t want this,” she said at the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, adding that most of the Guard members don’t want these assignments, either.

“Our heroes did not sign up for this,” said Duckworth, a combat veteran who served in the Illinois National Guard.

She noted that she had threatened to hold up the annual defense bill if Republican leadership continued to block the hearing, which she said is long overdue. She said she has questions for the military about how Trump’s deployments are affecting readiness, training and costs.

Senate hearing on National Guard deployment begins

The Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee is opening a hearing on Trump’s National Guard troop deployment to U.S. cities by asserting that crime is on the rise.

“In recent years, violent crime, rioting, drug trafficking and heinous gang activity have steadily escalated,” said Sen. Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican.

He added that the troop deployments are “not only appropriate, but essential.”

Democrats are expected to use the hearing to criticize the deployments as an inappropriate use of military troops.

