AP Week in Pictures: North America

April 19 – 25, 2024

Festivalgoers enjoy the Coachella music festival in California, students around the country demonstrate against the Israel-Hamas war and an orca calf exhales a spray of water in a lagoon in Canada.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

