Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » National News » Police search for suspects…

Police search for suspects after 7 wounded, 4 critically, in shooting in Long Beach, California

The Associated Press

May 5, 2024, 6:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Police on Sunday were searching for suspects in a late-night shooting that wounded seven people, four critically, in Long Beach, California.

At least two gunmen were suspected of opening fire on a group of people around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. All of the victims were adult men.

Videos of the aftermath posted to social media showed a heavy police presence outside the Prendido de Noche nightclub nearby, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In addition to the four critical victims, three people had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The suspects fled before officers arrived, and there was no immediate information about a possible motive, police said.

“The Long Beach Police Department has been actively investigating this shooting since late last night, and we will continue working until we identify and arrest those involved in this unacceptable act of gun violence,” police Chief Wally Hebeish said in a statement Sunday.

Investigators believe the shooting was gang related, but no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made, police said.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up