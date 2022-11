NEW YORK (AP) — Stellantis warns owners of 276,000 vehicles to stop driving them after Takata air bags exploded, killing…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stellantis warns owners of 276,000 vehicles to stop driving them after Takata air bags exploded, killing 3 more people.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.