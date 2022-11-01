WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy barrage on Ukraine | Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos | Ships with Ukrainian grain may be blocked | US military performs onsite weapons inspections
1 killed at Houston party attended by Migos, police say

The Associated Press

November 1, 2022, 8:18 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say one person was fatally shot and two others injured early Tuesday at a private party attended by members of the rap group Migos.

Police would not identify the person killed, only describing him as a Black male in his late 20s.

Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. Once there, officers found one man dead, Houston police said.

Representatives for Migos, who are from the Atlanta area, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

