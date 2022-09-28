RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kremlin says vote paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Moscow patriarch: Russian war dead's sins forgiven
AP Top U.S. News at 12:56 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 28, 2022, 12:00 AM

Hurricane Ian nears Florida coast, threatening floods, winds

Pollution from Florida mining a concern with Hurricane Ian

Churches defend clergy loophole in child sex abuse reporting

Progressive Democrats frustrated with 2022 primary losses

Tiny Oregon town hosts 1st wind-solar-battery ‘hybrid’ plant

Kansas race tests which matters more: Economy or abortion?

Lawsuit says woman gave birth alone on Maryland jail floor

Biden keeps US target for refugee admissions at 125,000

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan challenges his parole denial

California murder suspect, teen daughter killed in shootout

