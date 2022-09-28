Hurricane Ian nears Florida coast, threatening floods, winds
Pollution from Florida mining a concern with Hurricane Ian
Churches defend clergy loophole in child sex abuse reporting
Progressive Democrats frustrated with 2022 primary losses
Tiny Oregon town hosts 1st wind-solar-battery ‘hybrid’ plant
Kansas race tests which matters more: Economy or abortion?
Lawsuit says woman gave birth alone on Maryland jail floor
Biden keeps US target for refugee admissions at 125,000
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan challenges his parole denial
California murder suspect, teen daughter killed in shootout
