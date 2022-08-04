WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian cities shelled | Ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain leaves Lebanon | Ukraine refugees slow to join EU workforce | US: Russia to fabricate evidence in prison deaths
Polio virus found in more NY wastewater after recent case

The Associated Press

August 4, 2022, 3:44 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The polio virus was detected in more wastewater samples north of New York City, this time in a county adjacent to where an unvaccinated adult recently contracted the life-threatening disease.

The polio virus was identified in wastewater collected from June and July in two locations in Orange County, indicating the virus could be circulating in the community. Orange County health officials said Thursday there were no confirmed cases in their suburban and rural county.

“It is important to keep in mind that although Polio virus was detected in wastewater, it does not unequivocally mean that there is active disease circulating in the County,” Orange County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman said in a prepared statement.

The discoveries were announced the same week health officials said they detected the presence of the virus in wastewater samples from Rockland County, where officials last month announced the first case of polio in the United States in nearly a decade.

Gelman said people who receive a weakened live polio vaccine in another country and come to the United States shortly after can shed the polio virus for some time. The U.S. and many other countries use shots made with an inactivated version of the virus.

Polio, once one of the nation’s most feared diseases, was declared eliminated in the United States in 1979, more than two decades after vaccines became available.

The Orange County wastewater samples were initially collected from municipal wastewater treatment plants for COVID-19 testing.

