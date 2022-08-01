WAR IN UKRAINE: Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters | Zelensky: leave Donetsk region now | Difficulties checking on Ukrainian POWs | Russia cuts off natural gas to Latvia | US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine
How to help Kentucky flood victims

Gigi Barnett | gbarnett@wtop.com

August 1, 2022, 6:29 AM

As search and rescue crews comb the Appalachian foothills for flood survivors, the Red Cross is sending 200 volunteers from across the country to the area.

About seven of them are from the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region of the Red Cross, said Ashley Henyan, communications director.

“This is something they train for throughout the year,” said Henyan. “Some folks specialize in feeding and sheltering,” she said of the volunteers’ areas of expertise.

“They are providing mental health services and even spiritual care.”

The disaster site is large, spanning nine counties in eastern Kentucky and St. Louis, Missouri. Torrential rains, caused by 1-in-1,0000-year storms, sparked mudslides and landslides.

Scientists blame climate change and warn of more to come.

Thousands of people in Kentucky are still in the dark. The death toll, currently at  is expected to rise.

In December, a late-season, record-breaking tornado rumbled across parts of western Kentucky, killing 22 people and damaging thousands of homes.

Henyan said it’s the back-to-back emergencies are impacting the nation’s disaster response.

“There is a rise in the occurrence of these large-scale emergencies. They’re happening more frequently,” she said. “We really don’t know when or where they’re going to occur. But, what we can do is be prepared.”

When disaster strikes, Henyan said many people call asking how they can help the nonprofit. She said the best way is by giving.

“There is always a need for financial donations,” said Henyan. “The Red Cross depends on the generosity of donors to send volunteers to heavily impacted areas.”

To help in the effort, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

A rescue team from the Jackson Fire Department assists people out of floodwaters downtown on July 28, 2022 in Jackson, Kentucky. Storms that dropped as much as 12 inches of rain in some parts of Eastern Kentucky have caused devastating floods in some areas and have claimed at least eight lives.

Getty Images/Michael Swensen
Aerial view of homes submerged under flood waters from the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky, on July 28, 2022. Flash flooding caused by torrential rains has killed at least eight people in eastern Kentucky and left some residents stranded on rooftops and in trees, the governor of the south-central US state said Thursday.

AFP via Getty Images/LEANDRO LOZADA
A home is almost completely submerged by floodwaters from the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky, on July 28, 2022. – Flash flooding caused by torrential rains has killed at least eight people in eastern Kentucky and left some residents stranded on rooftops and in trees, the governor said Thursday. (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA / AFP)

AFP via Getty Images/LEANDRO LOZADA
Road signs are barely visible on a road covered by floodwaters from the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky on July 28, 2022. – Flash flooding caused by torrential rains has killed at least eight people in eastern Kentucky and left some residents stranded on rooftops and in trees, the governor said Thursday. (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA / AFP)

AFP via Getty Images/LEANDRO LOZADA
A group of stranded people are rescued from the flood waters of the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky on July 28, 2022. – At least eight people have died after torrential rains caused massive flooding in eastern Kentucky, leaving a number of people stranded on rooftops and in trees, the governor said Thursday. (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA / AFP)

AFP via Getty Images/LEANDRO LOZADA
April Stivers, 38, of Lost Creek, Kentucky, takes a moment to herself in the Hazard Community & Technical College, where survivors of the major flooding in Eastern Kentucky are being taken for shelter on July 28, 2022, in Breathitt County, Kentucky. April was airlifted from her roof after her partner Chad hammered a hole in the roof to climb out. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Michael Swensen
Zachary Stivers, 11, of Lost Creek, Kentucky, rests on a cot in the Hazard Community & Technical College, where survivors of the major flooding in Eastern Kentucky are being taken for shelter on July 28, 2022, in Breathitt County, Kentucky. Zachary and his parents were airlifted from their roof after his father Chad hammered a hole in the roof to climb out. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

Getty Images/Michael Swensen
A couple stands on the porch of their home flooded by the waters of the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky on July 28, 2022. At least eight people have died after torrential rains caused massive flooding in eastern Kentucky, leaving a number of people stranded on rooftops and in trees, the governor said Thursday. (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA / AFP)

AFP via Getty Images/LEANDRO LOZADA
