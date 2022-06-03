PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have fired manager Joe Girardi after a 22-29 start this season.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
June 3, 2022, 10:26 AM
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have fired manager Joe Girardi after a 22-29 start this season.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.