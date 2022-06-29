FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC area events guide | Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ to debut at TIFF

The Associated Press

June 29, 2022, 10:51 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” writer-director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his whodunit hit “Knives Out,” will premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

The Canadian festival announced Wednesday that “Glass Onion” will make its world premiere at the 47th edition of TIFF, running Sept. 8-18. “Knives Out” also launched in Toronto, in 2019.

While “Knives Out” was released by Lionsgate, Netflix last year bought two sequels for $450 million. The streamer will release the film in late 2022.

In “Glass Onion,” Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for a new mystery. It co-stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline.

