WATCH: White House Correspondents’ Dinner 2022

The White House Correspondents Association's annual dinner, headlined by Trevor Noah, will host White House Journalists, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, President Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and many more in its pandemic return.

Even amid some noted threats of COVID-19, the Washington Hilton Hotel remains home to (literal) newsmakers covering the federal government.

The informally dubbed “nerd prom” will also host a set of jokes from Biden after more than four years without a sitting president in their midst. It will also be the first time since Michelle Wolf brought controversial remarks to the stage that the association will be headlined by a comic.

WHCA President Steven Portnoy of CBS News Radio has said that his planned comments will center around the first amendment and the harrowing work of journalists in Ukraine during his interview with Brian Stelter on CNN’s Reliable Sources.

“In addition to the comedy — we will have Trevor Noah, I’m sure the president will have some fun things to say — but I’m going to be focused on my remarks will be deadly serious. Talking about threats that journalists face here at home and around the world.

In the nearly 100 years since the association began hosting presidents at their dinners, President Donald Trump remains the only sitting president to have avoided attending the dinner while in office.