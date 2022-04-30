RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine cracks down on ‘traitors’ | Russian advance crawls | Women train to find landmines | Va. breweries band together to help Ukraine
Home » National News » WATCH: White House Correspondents'…

WATCH: White House Correspondents’ Dinner 2022

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

April 30, 2022, 9:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The White House Correspondents Association’s annual dinner, headlined by Trevor Noah, will host White House Journalists, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, President Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and many more in its pandemic return.

Even amid some noted threats of COVID-19, the Washington Hilton Hotel remains home to (literal) newsmakers covering the federal government.

The informally dubbed “nerd prom” will also host a set of jokes from Biden after more than four years without a sitting president in their midst. It will also be the first time since Michelle Wolf brought controversial remarks to the stage that the association will be headlined by a comic.

WHCA President Steven Portnoy of CBS News Radio has said that his planned comments will center around the first amendment and the harrowing work of journalists in Ukraine during his interview with Brian Stelter on CNN’s Reliable Sources.

“In addition to the comedy — we will have Trevor Noah, I’m sure the president will have some fun things to say — but I’m going to be focused on my remarks will be deadly serious. Talking about threats that journalists face here at home and around the world.

In the nearly 100 years since the association began hosting presidents at their dinners, President Donald Trump remains the only sitting president to have avoided attending the dinner while in office.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

NGA looks to speed up software development with key metrics, ‘CORE’ capabilities

OMB names DoD's suicide prevention director as chief statistician to lead data goals

Bipartisan legislators push 5.1% pay raise for all feds

Two years into the pandemic, federal employee engagement drops in 2021 FEVS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up