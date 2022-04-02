Delaware man with nine DUI arrests picks up number 10

State police say a Delaware man has been arrested and charged drunken driving for the 10th time.

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — State police say a Delaware man has been arrested and charged drunken driving for the 10th time.

Authorities say 54-year old Charles Smith of Millsboro was arrested Thursday morning after troopers responded to a report that a pickup had struck a fence and that the driver was trying to run away.

Authorities said officers found Smith walking just south of the accident scene, and that he smelled of alcohol.

A computer inquiry revealed that Smith’s driver’s license was revoked and that he had been arrested for nine prior DUI offenses.

Smith was taken into custody with bond set at $15,500 cash. It was not immediately know whether he has a lawyer.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.