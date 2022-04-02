RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv | Drug shortages in Russia persist | Ukraine documents alleged atrocities by retreating Russians | How to help
Home » National News » Delaware man with nine…

Delaware man with nine DUI arrests picks up number 10

The Associated Press

April 2, 2022, 3:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — State police say a Delaware man has been arrested and charged drunken driving for the 10th time.

Authorities say 54-year old Charles Smith of Millsboro was arrested Thursday morning after troopers responded to a report that a pickup had struck a fence and that the driver was trying to run away.

Authorities said officers found Smith walking just south of the accident scene, and that he smelled of alcohol.

A computer inquiry revealed that Smith’s driver’s license was revoked and that he had been arrested for nine prior DUI offenses.

Smith was taken into custody with bond set at $15,500 cash. It was not immediately know whether he has a lawyer.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Biden's USPS board nominees plan to oversee reforms envisioned by Congress

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

AFGE confirms 600 COVID-19 deaths, stresses safety in office reentry plans

Federal efforts on critical infrastructure cybersecurity come under White House review

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up