AP Top U.S. News at 2:00 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 16, 2022, 12:00 AM

Report: Majority of Black Americans say race shapes identity

5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages

Guilty verdict in deaths of Utah teens found in mine shaft

Judge: Colorado shooting suspect incompetent to stand trial

‘One Mississippi’ replaces state song that had racist roots

EXPLAINER: Why did Texas hold up trucks on border for days?

Confusion reigns as school shooter’s jury selection moves on

HBCU students, faculty press urgent need for climate action

Texas halts truck inspections that caused border gridlock

After bullets flew, NYC subway workers kept their cool

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

