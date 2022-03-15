AP Top U.S. News at 12:03 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

More Russians find ways around sweeping US asylum limits For kids with COVID-19, everyday life can be a struggle As…

More Russians find ways around sweeping US asylum limits For kids with COVID-19, everyday life can be a struggle As gunman targets homeless, mayors urge all to seek shelter New California law prevents enrollment drop at UC Berkeley Lawmakers send Texas-styled abortion bill to Idaho governor Trial set to begin for Arkansas deputy in teen’s shooting Census: Black population grows in suburbs, shrinks in cities Video shows man stabbing 2 workers at New York’s MOMA Brent Sass keeps up Iditarod lead but is wary about Seavey US astronaut to ride Russian spacecraft home during tensions Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.