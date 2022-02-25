Delaware woman killed in single-car traffic accident

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Rehoboth Beach…

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Rehoboth Beach on Friday.

A news release from state police says the unidentified woman was driving south on Coastal Highway in the area of Rehoboth Avenue Extended around 7:30 p.m. when her car crossed into the northbound lanes, went through an intersection and down an embankment hit a small tree.

Police say the woman was the only person in the car and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Identification is pending notification of relatives.

The road was closed for approximately 2 1/2 hour

