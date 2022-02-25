CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Delaware woman killed in single-car traffic accident

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 4:42 PM

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Rehoboth Beach on Friday.

A news release from state police says the unidentified woman was driving south on Coastal Highway in the area of Rehoboth Avenue Extended around 7:30 p.m. when her car crossed into the northbound lanes, went through an intersection and down an embankment hit a small tree.

Police say the woman was the only person in the car and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Identification is pending notification of relatives.

The road was closed for approximately 2 1/2 hour

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

