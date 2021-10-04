Coronavirus News: How risky are large outdoor events? | Montgomery Co. positivity rate dips | Doctors frustrated over misinformation | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Fauci clarifies weekend remarks on holiday gatherings

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

October 4, 2021, 7:58 PM

The nation’s top infectious disease expert is clarifying remarks over the weekend about how much precautions Americans should take during the holidays.

In a Sunday interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said it’s still too soon to tell whether Americans should avoid gathering for the holidays, as the nation sees an increase in COVID-19 cases among kids and the number of new vaccinations lags.

But as Fauci explained to CNN’s Kate Bolduan Monday afternoon, those remarks were later misinterpreted.

“I was asked, what can we predict for this winter — for like December and Christmas?” he explained to Bolduan.

” … I said, we don’t know because we’ve seen slopes that went down, and then came back up. The best way to assure that we’ll be in good shape as we get into the winter, would be to get more and more people vaccinated,” Fauci said.

“That was misinterpreted as my saying, ‘we can’t spend Christmas with our families,’ which was absolutely not the case.”

Fauci went on to remark that misinterpreting his words is “just the way all of the other disinformation goes around.”

When Bolduan asked Fauci if it was realistic to predict the course of the pandemic two months out, Fauci said: “That’s really dependent on us. … The one thing we do have within our power to do is to make sure that there are less and less cases.”

And that, he explained, means more people getting vaccinated.

“That was the point that I was making,” he said. “Not that you’re not going to be able to spend Christmas with your family. I certainly am. That’s for sure.”

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

