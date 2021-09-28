Coronavirus News: Mandatory vaccines for Maryland students? | Cost of care for unvaccinated Virginians with COVID | 'A local hospital amid Delta' | Latest cases in DC region
Kentucky man gets life in prison for the rape of 2 children

The Associated Press

September 28, 2021, 1:37 PM

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A northern Kentucky man has received a life sentence for his convictions in the rape of two children under 12, authorities said.

A judge followed the recommendation of a jury when she handed down the sentence Monday for Joshua Turner of Park Hills, news outlets reported. Jurors had convicted Turner, 31, of eight felony offenses including rape and sodomy involving children.

A defense attorney asked Kenton Circuit Judge Kathleen Lape to reduce the jury’s recommended sentence to 40 years in prison but Lape refused, saying Turner had destroyed the innocence of two small children.

Police arrested Turner in 2020 after his girlfriend inadvertently discovered videos on his phone and turned him in, authorities said.

