Nonprofit to hold virtual conference for people who have siblings with disabilities

A global conference for siblings of individuals with disabilities will be held virtually on June 18 and 19. It is hosted by the national nonprofit Sibling Leadership Network.

A global conference for siblings of individuals with disabilities will be held virtually on June 18 and 19.

The conference will be held by national nonprofit Sibling Leadership Network (SLN) for the eighth year. It will feature researchers, service providers, policymakers and other experts on disability and sibling issues.

Executive director of SLN Katie Arnold said her experience growing up with a sister who has intellectual disabilities shaped her worldview.

Arnold said SLN’s mission is “to provide siblings of individuals with disabilities the information, support and tools to advocate with their brothers and sisters and to promote issues important to them and their entire families.”

She said they tend to draw more people who have a brother or sister with intellectual and development disabilities.

Arnold said it’s important to focus on siblings because it’s often the longest relationship of one’s life.

“Many organizations focus on parents and people with disabilities, while siblings are often overlooked and sometimes even forgotten,” Arnold said.

During the conference, brothers and sisters of individuals with disabilities from all over the globe will gather online to share information and offer support. Attendees of the conference will be able to connect and learn about the sibling experience.

The 2021 SLN Conference will be held via Zoom and tickets are sold on the SLN’s conference page via Eventbrite. Participants will be able to connect through their computer or by calling in.