$515 million Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket sold

CNN

May 22, 2021, 4:03 AM

A winning jackpot ticket worth an estimated $515 million was sold in Pennsylvania, Mega Millions announced in a statement following Friday’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 6-9-17-18-48, with 8 as the Mega Ball.

The jackpot won in Pennsylvania is the highest amount won in the state since it became a Mega Millions participant in 2010.

The amount was the ninth-largest in Mega Millions history and the largest the game has ever awarded in the month of May, according to the statement.

In January, a winning ticket worth more than $1 billion sold in Michigan.

Across the country, 53 tickets matched four numbers plus the Mega Ball to each win at least $10,000, Mega Millions said.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

