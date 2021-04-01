AP Top U.S. News at 11:53 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Duty sergeant: Officers could have ended Floyd restraint EXPLAINER: How Floyd’s ‘spark of life’ played out at trial Where every…

Duty sergeant: Officers could have ended Floyd restraint EXPLAINER: How Floyd’s ‘spark of life’ played out at trial Where every kid needs lunch, school fights to feed them all Brutal NYC attack renews Asian American volunteers’ efforts Daughter: Bystander disrupted attack on Asian American woman US hunger crisis persists, especially for kids, older adults Biden aims to juice EV sales, but would his plan work? Fake German heiress taken into US custody, faces deportation At 1st Cabinet meeting, Biden says team ‘looks like America’ Gunman in Southern California mass shooting knew his victims Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.