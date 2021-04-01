CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. vaccine update | Md. colleges could require vaccinations | DC approves more fans for sports venues | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top U.S. News at 11:53 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 1, 2021, 12:00 AM

Duty sergeant: Officers could have ended Floyd restraint

EXPLAINER: How Floyd’s ‘spark of life’ played out at trial

Where every kid needs lunch, school fights to feed them all

Brutal NYC attack renews Asian American volunteers’ efforts

Daughter: Bystander disrupted attack on Asian American woman

US hunger crisis persists, especially for kids, older adults

Biden aims to juice EV sales, but would his plan work?

Fake German heiress taken into US custody, faces deportation

At 1st Cabinet meeting, Biden says team ‘looks like America’

Gunman in Southern California mass shooting knew his victims

