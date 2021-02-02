CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS update | Fake N95 masks seized | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Early data shows racial disparity in Del. vaccine distribution

The Associated Press

February 2, 2021, 8:50 AM

WILMINGTON, Del. — Early data from Delaware’s Division of Public Health shows a striking racial disparity in the early weeks of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The News Journal reported Tuesday that Black and Latinos in the state are making up a small percentage of those who have received at least one dose.

More than 100,000 doses have been administered. Of those, 38% were to people who are white, 4% to people who are Black and 2% to people are listed as Hispanic/Latino.

The data also shows that 1% of recipients are Asian. However, about 23% of recipients listed their race or ethnicity as “another/multiple.” And the race of 31% of recipients is unknown.

