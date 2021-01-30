CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
AP Top U.S. News at 11:52 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 12:00 AM

AP Analysis: Racial disparity seen in US vaccination drive

Federal conspiracy charges for 2 Proud Boys in Capitol riot

People desperate for COVID-19 guides seek local journalists

Fighting climate change in America means changes to America

Things to Know: Fewer Black Americans are getting vaccinated

The Latest: Protesters temporarily block LA vaccination site

Lawmakers push mental health days for kids amid pandemic

Census delay helps GOP in one statehouse, Dems in another

Official: System in deadly nitrogen leak recently installed

Creator of ‘Bernie’ mittens partners with teddy bear maker

