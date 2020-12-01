CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Delaware school district returns to remote learning amid COVID spike

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 8:58 AM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A school district in Delaware has returned students to remote learning after the state’s COVID-19 figures showed that the county has met indicators to determine significant community spread.

Kent County’s Capital School District interim superintendent said in a statement Monday that students will have remote instructions until Jan. 4.

The change comes after the school board voted last week to continue hybrid learning for elementary students. Delaware State News reports closures are not mandated by the state.

Gov. John Carney wrote in a Facebook post Monday that officials advise all districts and charter schools in Kent County “to follow the statewide school reopening gating criteria, which indicates hybrid learning.”

