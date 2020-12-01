Delaware school district returns to remote learning amid COVID spike

Kent County's Capital School District interim superintendent said in a statement Monday that students will have remote instructions until Jan. 4.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A school district in Delaware has returned students to remote learning after the state’s COVID-19 figures showed that the county has met indicators to determine significant community spread.

The change comes after the school board voted last week to continue hybrid learning for elementary students. Delaware State News reports closures are not mandated by the state.

Gov. John Carney wrote in a Facebook post Monday that officials advise all districts and charter schools in Kent County “to follow the statewide school reopening gating criteria, which indicates hybrid learning.”

