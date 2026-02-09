GOP lawmakers both critical and cordial with Charlotte leaders after high-profile crime

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican lawmakers pressed Charlotte-area leaders on Monday about crime-fighting efforts following recent light-rail stabbings…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican lawmakers pressed Charlotte-area leaders on Monday about crime-fighting efforts following recent light-rail stabbings in the Democratic-led city, with a committee head citing failures in carrying out criminal justice functions.

The August fatal stabbing death of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, followed in December by a non-fatal stabbing on the same Charlotte rail system, are among the chief reasons for GOP critiques of area law enforcement. The suspect in each stabbing faces charges in state and federal court.

GOP Rep. Brenden Jones, co-chairman of the state House oversight committee that took testimony from several officials, attributed Zarutska’s killing to broad “incompetence.”

Zarutska had “come to America for a better life. She didn’t get that experience,” Jones said. “Her life was cut short not by one individual but by a system that allowed a career criminal to roam your streets.”

Decarlos Brown Jr., the man accused in Zarutska’s death, had more than a dozen prior criminal arrests before the most recent charge, and concerns had been raised about his mental health. Republican lawmakers, as well as Trump and Vice President JD Vance, blamed Democratic leaders in Charlotte and statewide for soft-on-crime policies they allege allowed Brown to stay out of custody.

Jones kept to a similar theme, accusing the leaders in Charlotte — with a population of over 940,000 — and surrounding Mecklenburg County of prioritizing liberal-leaning policy choices over keeping people safe.

“Her blood is on your hands,” he added.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, who was among those testifying Monday, wrote soon after Zarutska’s death that it was a “tragic failure by the courts and magistrates.” She and others have since highlighted additional safety measures for the light rail system.

Most of the committee’s vitriol was targeted at the Mecklenburg County sheriff, who operates the local jail.

Despite the harsh opening attack by Jones, committee members were cordial in their questioning of Lyles, new Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Estella Patterson and Mecklenburg District Attorney Spencer Meriweather.

During testimony, Meriweather suggested the need for more assistant prosecutors, earlier mental health interventions and combating more onerous crimes by juveniles. Patterson also outlined additional measures aimed at further reducing violent crime, building on last year’s declines.

The meeting “really lets me know that the General Assembly cares about Charlotte and they want to work with us to make our city safer, Patterson told reporters.

Still, in a news release after the meeting, a pair of Democrats on the committee accused the panel of engaging in “cynical partisan theatre to paint Charlotte in a negative light.”

Zarutska’s death has already resulted in a new state law that bars cashless bail for certain violent crimes and many repeat offenders. It also seeks to ensure more defendants undergo mental health evaluations. Democratic Gov. Josh Stein last week issued an executive order designed in part to address mental health treatment for people whom police confront and who are incarcerated.

Sheriff Garry McFadden has clashed for years with lawmakers who accused him for failing to cooperate with immigration agents seeking to apprehend defendants in his jail. A recent state law has now made it mandatory for sheriffs to honor detainers, who are requests by ICE to hold an arrested immigrant so agents can take custody of them.

A federal immigration crackdown that started in November in Charlotte and spread elsewhere in North Carolina resulted in hundreds of arrests over several days. At the time, the Department of Homeland Security said about 1,400 detainers across North Carolina had not been honored since 2020.

McFadden said Monday that his jail officials “have always followed the law in notifying ICE” but it’s up to agents to decide “what they do after that notification.” But Jones said later that data “indicates the sheriff’s not doing his job in Mecklenburg County.”

Brown has been jailed due to the charges. A federal court ordered last month that he undergo a psychiatric examination to determine whether his legal case can proceed. A similar exam was ordered in state court months ago. Brown’s lawyers for the federal case declined comment. His state court lawyer didn’t respond to emails.

The suspect in the second light-rail attack — identified in federal records as Oscar Gerardo Solorzano-Garcia and in state court as Oscar Solarzano — is from Central America and had been transported out the country twice since 2018 — having been convicted of illegal reentry into the U.S., according to an FBI affidavit.

Solarzano is also jailed, and an attorney representing him in state court didn’t respond to emails. There is no lawyer listed in his federal case.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.