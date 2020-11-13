CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening with Wreaths Across America? | Howard Co. limits in-person gatherings | Latest coronavirus test results
Delaware reports season’s first flu case as COVID cases rise

The Associated Press

November 13, 2020, 8:25 AM

DOVER, Del. — The state of Delaware is reporting its first flu case for the season as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

The News Journal reported Thursday that the flu case involved a Kent County child who is under the age of 5.

Health officials are urging people to get the flu vaccine.

It is recommended for people 6 months of age and older.

The flu and COVID-19 are both respiratory illnesses that present similarly and can be deadly.

Similar symptoms include fever or chills, cough and shortness of breath.

Health officials expect flu cases to rise after Thanksgiving if people don’t get vaccinated beforehand.

And that in turn could further strain the healthcare system.

