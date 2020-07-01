Pilot dead following F-16 crash at Air Force base in South Carolina

A pilot is dead following a F-16 crash at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina on Tuesday night, according to base officials.

An F-16 fighter jet on a routine training mission crashed late Tuesday night at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina, base officials said. The pilot was later pronounced dead, the offiicials said. He or she was the only person on board, they added.

CBS Columbia, South Carolina affiliate WLTX said early Wednesday the pilot was brought to a hospital.

The pilot’s identity wasn’t disclosed.

The plane was an Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

An unofficial Air Force-related Facebook page had video of what it said was the crash scene off in the distance.